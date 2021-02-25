Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Promotes Three Attorneys to Partner

SPRINGFIELD — The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley announced that attorneys Thomas Downey, Peter Moran, and Michael Cardaropoli have been made partners in the firm.

“We are pleased that Tom, Peter, and Mike have become shareholders and partners in our law firm. This change in status is natural for each of these long-term, dedicated lawyers,” said Charlie Casartello, the firm’s managing partner. “The promotion is meant to convey our firm’s appreciation for their efforts, our confidence in their performance, and our recognition of their longevity as lawyers committed to their clients. We know that they will continue to be strong leaders and that each of them will continue to provide high-quality legal services to people in need.”

Downey is a graduate of Norwich University. He holds both an MBA and a juris doctor degree from Western New England College. He is admitted to practice law in the state courts of Massachusetts and before the Social Security Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents. He has been with the firm since 2003.

Moran obtained his bachelor’s degree at Boston College and his juris doctor degree at Boston University School of Law. For more than 30 years, he has focused his area of practice on workers’ compensation law, and has been with the firm since 2005.

Cardaropoli joined the firm in 2008, concentrating his practice in workers’ compensation, Social Security disability, and personal-injury litigation. He received his bachelor’s degree in business from American International College and his juris doctor degree from Western New England University. He is the vice chair of the MBA Workers’ Compensation Committee.