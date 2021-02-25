Stephen Duval Honored Among Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes Magazine

SOUTH HADLEY — Stephen Duval, CFP, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in South Hadley, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Duval was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record, and best practices, as well as his approach to working with clients. He is part of Summit House Wealth Partners, a private wealth-advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Duval graduated from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst with a degree in business administration.

As a private wealth advisor practice, Summit House Wealth Partners provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, while fostering one-on-one relationships with clients. Duval has 29 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.