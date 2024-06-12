Peter Pan Bus Lines, Trailways Form Strategic Partnership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Peter Pan Bus Lines and Trailways, the largest and oldest network of independent motorcoach operators in North America, have announced a new strategic partnership effective immediately.

The new alliance adds Peter Pan destinations to trailways.com and trailways.ca, and many Trailways destinations to peterpanbus.com, providing customers with even more reliable, convenient, and affordable ground travel options.

Just in time for the busy July 4 holiday weekend, the companies have debuted overnight service connecting major cities such as Toronto and Montreal with Boston, Providence, Hartford, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. The alliance has also seen transportation restored between rural communities for the first time since the COVID pandemic. Entire regions of the Northeast, from the Adirondacks to Cape Cod, are now reconnected by ground transportation as a result of the partnership.

“Connectivity is the lifeline of communities across North America. We are so proud of this partnership with Peter Pan and the quality service, yet affordable pricing, it will bring to so many cities,” said Alex Berardi, president of trailways.com and trailways.ca.

Peter Picknelly, chairman and CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, added that “few family-run private bus companies, like Peter Pan and Trailways, continue to operate regular scheduled route services. We are very pleased to have our companies working together to make travel throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states more convenient and affordable for all passengers.”

Tickets are available now. Customers looking for information about service, schedules, arrival and departure times, and fares are encouraged to visit peterpanbus.com, trailways.com, or trailways.ca. The new services are powered by technical integrations from Transcor Data Services of Jacksonville, Fla.