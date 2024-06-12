Garvey Law, LLC to Celebrate Grand Opening of West Springfield Office

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Katherine Garvey, founder of Garvey Law, LLC, announced the grand opening of the firm’s West Springfield office on Thursday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at 1312 Memorial Ave. Garvey Law, LLC, an all-female law firm specializing in Massachusetts and Connecticut real estate, estate planning, and probate law, recently celebrate its fourth year in business.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Garvey said of opening her first official location. “It’s amazing to know that if you work hard and focus on providing excellent customer service to all of your clients and partners, you can grow something from an idea into a full-scale business with its very own location.”

The grand opening will feature sliders from local food truck, Macken’s Specialty Sliders, as well as refreshments and a raffle drawing.