Phillips Insurance Agency Donates $5,000 to Berkshire Hills Music Academy

CHICOPEE — Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. donated $5,000 to the Berkshire Hills Music Academy (BHMA) in South Hadley, which offers a post-secondary transition program, as well as a long-term graduate program for young adults with intellectual challenges. Its educational model infuses music with an empirically based curriculum to promote skills for independence.

Karen Phillips of Phillips Insurance presented the check to Michelle Theroux, executive director of Berkshire Hills Music Academy, at the annual spring concert held at the Bernon Music Center on the BHMA campus.

Phillips Insurance Agency is a full-service risk-management firm with a staff of 28 professionals that handles personal and commercial insurance needs for thousands of individuals and businesses throughout the Northeast.