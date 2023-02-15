Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Continuing Support

bankESB and its employees recently made donations to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region. Employees pledged more than $31,000 of their own funds in support of the bank’s United Way workplace campaign. Combined with the bank’s direct contribution, the total donation was $56,714. bankESB and its employees have donated more than $640,000 to United Way organizations in Western Mass. over the last decade.

Come Together

The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) kicked off the new year with its annual membership-drive networking event on Jan. 19 at Springfield Country Club. The ‘Throwback’ Third Thursday membership drive and board alumni night was hosted by former YPS board members Amie Miarecki and Alfonso Santaniello and presented by the Westfield Starfires with support from America’s Box Choice and LiftTruck Parts & Service.

Looking Up

As construction continues on the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at the Johnson Memorial Hospital campus, a topping-off ceremony was held to mark the completion of the project’s main structure with the placement of the top steel beam. The more than $40 million expansion and renovation project on the hospital’s Enfield, Conn. campus aims to create a comprehensive hub for outpatient services, including the Karen Davis Kryznowek Cancer Center, the Johnson Medical Office Building, the Nirenberg Medical Center, and the Johnson Surgery Center.

Sharing Real-world Knowledge

Massachusetts State Trooper and American International College alumnus Nicholas Maratea, who earned his MBA at AIC in 2017, recently visited campus to speak with Professor Gary Boisseau’s “Introduction to American Politics” classes regarding the Fourth Amendment, which deals with search and seizure.

Place Your Bets

On Jan. 31, the state’s first legal sports wager was placed at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Boston hockey legend Ray Bourque. The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge features a 45-foot, LED viewing wall and four betting windows, and 18 sports-betting kiosks are located throughout the gaming area.

Creating Another Link

Link to Libraries (LTL) recently welcomed Weiss Consulting as the new sponsor of Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School in Chicopee. The Link to Libraries Community Book Link program establishes a three-year partnership between a business or family and a local school. Weiss’ sponsorship ensures there will be a steady stream of approximately 200 new books to Lambert-Lavoie’s library each year.

United Effort

Monson Savings Bank recently announced more than $8,000 in donations to to the United Way of Pioneer Valley. Bank employees donated and pledged a total of $5,242 during an annual two-week drive, and other donations were generated through an internal bingo game, the bank’s TGIF Dress Down Program, and support of the United Way’s Chicopee Food Cupboard.

Lending a Hand

The law firm Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley (PSRB) recently donated thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to organizations focused on children. The hand sanitizer, originally provided to the firm by Just Because Inc., a food bank serving Massachusetts, was distributed locally by the law firm staff to Boys and Girls Clubs in Springfield, Westfield, Chicopee, and West Springfield along with YMCAs in Springfield and Westfield.