Picture This

Supporting the Arts

Monson Savings Bank recently made a $4,000 donation to the Monson Arts Council in support of the local arts. “The Monson Arts Council does so much to bring the town of Monson and the surrounding communities together through the arts,” Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty said. “As a lifelong resident of Monson, I am always so impressed by the events and workshops the council puts together.”

Learning and Growing

The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club announced to renovations have been completed for its Little Futures Preschool classrooms at its Main Street facility. The new classrooms are the result of a collaborative effort between the club’s early-childhood education professionals and Caolo & Bieniek Architects. The goal was to create a stimulating and nurturing environment for young children to learn, grow, and thrive. The project was partial funded through the Massachusetts Community Development Block Grant program administered by the Town of West Springfield.

Raise a Glass

Glendale Ridge Vineyard recently hosted about 30 wine enthusiasts for the latest event in its Vintner’s Tasting Series: Pétillant Naturel. Because every bottle tells a story, the tasting included an educational presentation by vintner Tim Beaudry, whose wine career has taken him to New Zealand, Napa, and Bordeaux, France. He shared his expertise, discussing how the wines taste as well as the story behind the four different styles of Pétillant Naturel and why he paired specific small bites with each of the wines.