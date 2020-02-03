Pioneer Valley Financial Group Named to Invest in Others Charitable Champions List

LUDLOW — Pioneer Valley Financial Group has been announced as one of 20 financial-advisory firms selected for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation’s 2019 Charitable Champions List.

The Charitable Champions List recognizes advisory firms for their exemplary efforts to give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy among employees and financial advisors. Invest in Others received dozens of applications, which were evaluated blindly by a judging panel made up of financial advisors. Applications were evaluated on criteria including employee benefits, company contributions, and philanthropic events and programs offered by the firms.

In October, Pioneer Valley Financial presented a $5,000 check to DARE, a collaborative program in which local law enforcement and schools join together to educate students about the personal and social consequences of substance abuse and violence. This money will go directly toward the training of DARE officers who will be teaching at schools throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Each summer, PV Financial hosts hundreds of students for Slide into Summer Safety, a fun-filled event that’s intended to foster positive engagement between children and local safety officials, so that they will be comfortable and well-equipped to communicate with their local firefighters and police officers in the case of an emergency. Other initiatives include the PV Financial Plan With a Purpose Scholarship and a partnership with Wilbraham-based nonprofit Rick’s Place.

“At PV Financial, we feel that, as a financial-services company, we need to be at the forefront of helping nonprofits and giving back to the residents in the towns we serve,” said PV Financial Managing Partner Edward Sokolowski. “Being selected for the Charitable Champions List is a reflection of our team’s tireless commitment to improving the community around us.”