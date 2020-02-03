Elms College Student Receives Bishop Joseph F. Maguire Award

CHICOPEE — Elienith (Alyssa) Mercado, a senior at Elms College, recently received the Bishop Joseph F. Maguire Award during the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Assoc. (WMCOPA) annual awards meeting. The award was established by WMCOPA in honor of the late Bishop Joseph Maguire and is given annually to an Elms College junior or senior who is enrolled in the field of religious studies, or has made outstanding contributions to the college’s community service or campus ministry programs.

Mercado is a senior majoring in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish and has a grade point average of 3.5. Throughout her tenure at Elms College, she has been heavily involved in the life of the college. She is currently president of the Diversity Leadership Council, advocating for students and working to bring the campus together on issues of diversity and inclusion. She is also an Admissions ambassador, hosting potential students for tours of the campus, and a key member of the Office of Campus Ministry. She has been both a participant and a student leader in the college’s Dorothy Day Program, a week-long service program, which helps to acclimate first-year students to the college and the community.

“In all areas, Alyssa truly lives out her faith,” said Carol Allan, director of Campus Ministry at Elms College. “From being involved in her home parish of Blessed Sacrament/All Souls in Springfield to her work on the college campus, Alyssa brings the best of herself to others so that they may see the best in themselves.”

The Bishop Joseph F. Maguire Award recognizes an undergraduate student who perseveres and takes responsibility for meaningful engagement in his or her life, faith, and traditions, while exhibiting a generosity of spirit and willingness for devotion to helping others.

“I am honored to have received this award because it represents my commitment to both the Catholic social teachings and Elms College,” Mercado said.