Pioneer Valley Home Sales Down from a Year Ago, but Average Price Up

SPRINGFIELD — The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley reported that Pioneer Valley home sales were down 11.7% from January 2021 to January 2022, and the median price was up 9.8%.

In Franklin County, last month’s sales were down 14.6% from the previous January, and median price was up 30.3%. In Hampden County, sales were down 16.1%, and median price was up 6.3%. In Hampshire County, sales were up 7.4% from a year earlier, and median price was up 9.9%.

Inventory of available property was significantly down year over year, with 333 homes for sale in January 2022, 44.9% fewer than the 604 homes for sale in January 2021. Average days on market also fell, from 50 in January 2021 to 36 in January 2022.

