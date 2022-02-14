Horace Smith Fund Sets March 15 Deadline to Apply for Scholarship, Fellowship Money

WESTFIELD — The Horace Smith Fund, now in its 123rd year, has scholarship and fellowship money available for residents of Hampden County graduating from eligible public and private high schools.

This year, a total of $247,000 will be awarded in the form of 16 scholarships given to students working toward an undergraduate degree, three fellowships given to students enrolled in a graduate-degree program, and one award given to a high-school senior with special needs who is about to enter college.

Scholarship awards of $12,000 are distributed as $3,000 annually, renewable each year until graduation. Fellowship awards of $15,000 are distributed as $5,000 annually, renewable for two additional years. All recipients must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 each semester.

Recipients are selected on a variety of criteria, including merit, financial need, recommendations, and community involvement. Of greatest importance is the applicant’s personal written account of why they feel deserving of the award. All recipients must be full-time students and residents of Hampden County.

Completed applications must be received no later than Tuesday, March 15, either electronically or by mail to the Horace Smith Fund, 16 Union Ave., Suite 2K, Westfield, MA 01085. Applications are available at local high-school guidance offices, college financial-aid offices, online at www.horacesmithfund.org, or by calling (413) 739-4222.