Bright Nights Announces 2020 Season with COVID-19 Protocols

SPRINGFIELD — Bright Nights at Forest Park will take place this year, according to its organizer, Spirit of Springfield.

“Bright Nights is needed more than ever now, especially in these challenging and surreal times we are currently living in,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “I’m very pleased that my city team and the Spirit of Springfield have worked together to come up with a safe and acceptable public-health model that allows our beloved Bright Nights to continue to bring holiday cheer to all our families from near and far. Also, I am very appreciative of our generous business and philanthropic community for their continued belief and investment in our City of Springfield.”

Spirit of Springfield and the city of Springfield have developed protocols to provide a safe and festive event that has been a holiday tradition since 1995. They will be instituted during setup, breakdown, and during the event, and include masks, regular cleaning, online ticketing, and more. Restrooms will be for emergency use only, and the usual bustling gift shop, amusement rides, horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides, and visits and supper with Santa will not be available. This will help keep all visitors safe and socially distanced in their vehicles during the experience.

“We are so pleased that Bright Nights at Forest Park will continue to be a part of the holiday season. It is important we celebrate each and every holiday while staying safe and healthy,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said. “We want to keep the tradition glowing.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park is three miles of a unique holiday experience featuring more than 675,000 lights and iconic displays like Seuss Land, Everett Barney Mansion, Toy Land, Happy Holidays, Springfield, and so many more. It generates $15 million in economic impact annually and has created a lifetime of family memories in its 25-year history. It also promises to be one of the safest events, with families contained in their cars.

The season will open on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and operate through Sunday, Jan. 3. Admission will be $23 per car weeknights, weekdays, and holidays. Discounted tickets will be available at participating Big Y World Class Markets for $16.50. Due to bus-capacity limitations in Massachusetts, admission for buses has been reduced to $100 for buses with capacity of more than 30 people. Vehicles with seating from 17 to 30 people will be charged $50 for admission.

Bright Nights’ 26th season is sponsored by AAA Pioneer Valley, Balise Auto, Baystate Health, Big Y World Class Markets, Charlie Arment Trucking Inc., Comcast, Eversource Energy, Gleason Johndrow Landscaping, Health New England, iHeart Media, MassLive, MassMutual, Mercy Medical Center, MGM Springfield, MP P.C., PeoplesBank, the Republican, Sheraton Springfield, the Springfield Thunderbirds, WWLP-22News, and more.