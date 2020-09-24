BusinessTalk with James Leahy
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 30: Sept. 28, 2020
George Interviews James Leahy, Holyoke City Councilor
George O’Brien talks with James Leahy, Holyoke City Councilor, official with the Massachusetts State Lottery, and one of five finalists for the magazine’s coveted Alumni Achievement Award. The two discuss his 20-year track record of service to the community as well as recent developments in Holyoke, from the emergence of a cannabis sector in this historic mill town to efforts to bring new businesses to the mills that give this city its heritage.