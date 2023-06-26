Pride Crosswalk Installation Scheduled for Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Cultural Partnership, Springfield Pride Parade, and Common Wealth Murals are teaming up to install Pride crosswalks in downtown Springfield on Sunday, July 9, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 6.

The crosswalk will be installed at the four-way intersection at Main Street, Court Square, and Bruce Landon Way by the entrance to the MassMutual Center and the William C. Sullivan Regional Visitors Center. Roadways being painted will be closed to vehicular traffic that day. Road closures include Main Street between Pynchon Street and State Street and Court Street between Market Street and City Hall Place.

“I truly believe the city has this really new energy, and the city of Springfield is actually becoming very innovative,” said Taurean Bethea, founder and CEO of Springfield PRIDE Parade. “It’s just going to make the city look good, and it’s going to make people of the LGBTQ+ community just feel supported and feel as if they are seen. And that is one of our greatest missions as an organization.”

The final rendering was created by designer and illustrator Chris Seabrooks with input from the partner organizations, and will be professionally installed by Common Wealth Murals muralists, Springfield Pride Parade members, and the Springfield Cultural Partnership (SCP). The Springfield Business Improvement District has supported both the crosswalk design and logistical aspects of preparing for the installation. SCP is the project’s planning partner and sponsor.

“We are grateful to the Springfield City Council for their unanimous decision made on June 13, 2022 to approve our plans to install permanent Pride crosswalks on Main Street,” said Karen Finn, SCP executive director. “Springfield Cultural Partnership partners, city leadership, and civic-minded organizations are working together with incredibly talented and enthusiastic local creatives and culture bearers, allowing for more community-centered art to make its way into this great city.”