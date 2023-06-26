BusinessTalk with Nicole Polite, CEO and Founder of MH Group

It’s an interesting time, to say the least, in the world of employment and staffing, amid a shortage of talent in many industries and tidal changes in the way people work. Amid all of this, Nicole Polite has built a model at her staffing and recruiting firm, the MH Group, that aims to meet the needs of employers while helping job seekers effectively navigate the market. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Polite about her agency, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and her new nonprofit, the MH Cares Foundation, which uses the power of mentorship to help underserved populations achieve fulfilling careers. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.