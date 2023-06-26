BusinessTalk with Nicole Polite, CEO and Founder of MH Group
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 168: June 26, 2023
Joe Bednar Interviews Nicole Polite, CEO and Founder of MH Group
It’s an interesting time, to say the least, in the world of employment and staffing, amid a shortage of talent in many industries and tidal changes in the way people work. Amid all of this, Nicole Polite has built a model at her staffing and recruiting firm, the MH Group, that aims to meet the needs of employers while helping job seekers effectively navigate the market. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Polite about her agency, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and her new nonprofit, the MH Cares Foundation, which uses the power of mentorship to help underserved populations achieve fulfilling careers. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.