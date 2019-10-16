Priscilla Kane Hellweg to Receive Massachusetts Nonprofit Network Lifetime Achievement Award

FRAMINGHAM — The Massachusetts Nonprofit Network (MNN) announced that Priscilla Kane Hellweg, executive and artistic director of Enchanted Circle Theater of Holyoke, and Darnell Williams, president and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, will be the recipients of its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The awards will be presented at MNN’s annual conference today, Oct. 16, at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel and Conference Center.

“We are pleased to honor Priscilla and Darnell for their inspiring careers and for their invaluable contributions to the state’s nonprofit sector,” said Jim Klocke, CEO of MNN. “Their lives of service have made indelible impacts on the lives of people across the Commonwealth.”

Enchanted Circle Theater is a nonprofit, multi-service arts organization that integrates arts and education to engage, enhance, and inspire learning. Under Kane Hellweg’s direction, it has become a regional leader in the field of arts integration. Enchanted Circle works in public school districts across Western Mass. and collaborates with more than 60 community-service partner organizations to develop work that bridges arts, education, and human services to chronically underserved communities, including youth in foster care, families in homeless shelters, and youth in residential treatment programs.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network for a Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Kane Hellweg. “To be a part of that moment of inspiration when children, youth, and adults feel their own creative potential is beyond inspiring. Thank you for this vote of confidence.”

The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts is a nonprofit that provides services and programs in education, career, and professional development and employment for African-Americans and other residents of color.

“My family and I are so humbly honored to receive this recognition for the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network,” said Williams. “We do this work because of our passion and purpose to help people transform their lives for the better. To have that work highlighted is a sincere blessing.”