Donna Levin to Speak at Bay Path’s Innovative Thinking & Entrepreneurship Lecture

LONGMEADOW — Donna Levin, executive director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and co-founder of Care.com, will deliver the 2019 Innovative Thinking and Entrepreneurship Lecture at Bay Path University on Thursday, Oct. 17 in the Blake Student Commons on the Longmeadow campus. There will be a networking continental breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m., with the lecture to follow at 8:15 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Care.com is the world’s leading online destination for helping families find and manage family care, with more than 32 million members across 20 countries. During Levin’s tenure there, she played key roles in building and leading high-performing teams and scaling the company through five rounds of funding to IPO. She was also vice president of Operations at Upromise, an online service that helps families save for college, which was acquired by Sallie Mae.

Levin has served as an entrepreneur in residence at MIT and a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Currently, at WPI, she is responsible for the university’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship ecosystem, and her work aligns entrepreneurial activities across campus and disciplines and further stimulates innovation among the university community as a whole. As a passionate advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship, she advises several early stage startups and has mentored teams at MassChallenge, TechStars, Smarter in the City, and Project Entrepreneur.

The Innovative Thinking and Entrepreneurship Lecture is sponsored by Strategic Alliances and the Advisory Council at Bay Path University. For more information or to register, visit www.baypath.edu/innovative.