PV Squared Installs Solar Array on Greenfield DPW Office

GREENFIELD — In another step forward for Greenfield’s commitment to carbon neutrality, the Greenfield DPW office on 189 Wells St. is now equipped with a rooftop solar array, which was installed by PV Squared and donated by Greenfield resident Bill Ashley.

The new solar array allows the Greenfield DPW office to reach net-zero energy status, meaning that, on an annual basis, the solar array will generate as much electricity as the building consumes. The office was constructed in 2018 as an all-electric, solar-ready building designed to host a solar array at a later date.

Aiding the sustainable-energy movement continues to be a focus for Ashley. He previously donated a solar array to the DPW building in Warwick and has also sponsored a solar array that will be installed on the town office building in Leverett. Ashley began donating solar arrays in 2019 by collaborating with Habitat for Humanity on residential projects. “Climate disruption is the fundamental issue of our times,” he said.

Greenfield Energy and Sustainability Director Carole Collins added that “the city of Greenfield is extremely grateful to Bill Ashley for his generous gift and his commitment to assist Franklin County communities. It is a major accomplishment to have a municipal building achieve net-zero energy, which will also eliminate the annual energy bill for this building. The benefits, both on an environmental and financial level, will last decades, and we are excited to have attained this goal with Mr. Ashley’s vision and donation.”