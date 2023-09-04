HCC Running Interior Design, Stone Wall Construction Classes

HOLYOKE — Interested in design work, either interior or exterior? Holyoke Community College (HCC) has two non-credit classes starting soon that might interest you.

“Residential Interior Design I” is a seven-week program that meets on Wednesday nights from Sept. 6 until Oct. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

The class is taught by professional interior designer JoAnn Duza-Athas and explores the methods professionals use to design and decorate residential environments and how to make them special. Beginning with design theory, participants learn to follow the steps of designing a room from beginning to end, complete with field trips to illustrate ideas. Topics include color, style, materials, wall and floor coverings, window treatments, accessories, lighting, and furnishing trends.

“Dry Stone Wall Construction” is a one-day program that meets on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stanley Park in Westfield. In this class, participants will learn techniques and secrets of creating beautiful, mortarless field stone walls and more. The class covers basic tools, styles, foundations, and stone types. Students will put their knowledge to work by tearing down and rebuilding a stone wall during class. The instructor, Westfield stonemason Kenn Kaminski, has worked throughout the U.S. and Europe on large estate projects. Stone working tools will be provided. Bring your own work gloves and safety goggles. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 16.

The cost of the residential interior design course is $179; dry stone wall construction is $150. To register, visit hcc.edu/bce or call (413) 552-2500.