PV Squared Named Cooperative of the Year for Principle 7 Leadership

GREENFIELD — PV Squared, a worker-owned cooperative helping Western Mass. and Southern Vermont go solar since 2002, was recently named Cooperative of the Year for Principle 7 – Leadership in Community at the 2018 U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives (USFWC) annual conference.

The award was given to PV Squared “for receiving national recognition in their field with company accreditation by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners, an accreditation awarded to companies that meet a rigorous set of standards regarding installation, employee training and qualification, safe work practices, and customer accountability, as well as their work to provide solar power to communities in Puerto Rico through their work with Amicus Solar Cooperative.”

Each year, USFWC recognizes standout cooperatives and cooperators that are making a difference and leading the way toward workplace democracy. “It’s an honor to be recognized among so many influential cooperatives and cooperators,” said PV Squared General Manager Stacy Metzger. “We work hard at PV Squared to ensure we’re consistently providing quality solar across the board, and believe that the worker-owned cooperative business model is not only crucial to our success, but is essential in strengthening the local economy and empowering workers.”