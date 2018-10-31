Elms College to Host Retreats on Ignatian Spirituality in November

CHICOPEE — Elms College will host two retreats during November that will invite participants to explore Ignatian spirituality, in the tradition of St. Ignatius of Loyola. The retreat series, titled “Responding to God from the Heart: Ignatian Spirituality & Prayer,” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Nov. 7, 14, and 28, in the Faculty Dining Room in the Mary Dooley College Center.

Virginia Collins-English, a certified spiritual director, retreat director, writer, and psychotherapist, will guide participants in finding the nearness of God in daily life, the companionship of Jesus in scripture, and a heart-centered response to God’s desire in prayer.

Sponsored by the Religious Studies Department and the Institute for Theology and Pastoral Studies, these retreats are free and open to the public, and all are welcome to attend one or all of the retreats, but registration is required. To register, call (413) 265-2575 or e-mail [email protected].