Rachel’s Table Receives $30,000 Donation from Antonacci Family Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts announced a $30,000 donation from the Antonacci Family Foundation to support the organization’s refrigerated van delivery program. Both organizations celebrated the announcement with an event in Springfield to unveil the addition of the foundation’s name to the van.

“Our family is deeply committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work,” said Frank Antonacci, chief operating officer of USA Waste & Recycling and spokesperson for the foundation. “An astounding one in three households in Western Massachusetts are food-insecure. This is an issue that impacts people from all backgrounds and walks of life. It has never been more important to support organizations like Rachel’s Table that are committed to eradicating hunger throughout the region,”

Since the inception of the refrigerated van in October 2022, more than 1.1 million pounds of healthy food has been distributed to agencies and individuals across Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties by Rachel’s Table. The van has enabled Rachel’s Table to deliver perishable and nutrient-dense items like meat, milk, and cheese more frequently and more equitably in greater quantities across its service area. This donation will help further expand its reach by providing funding to support staffing, maintenance, and fuel for the van.

“This donation of the Antonacci Family Foundation is a game changer for our van operations,” said Jodi Falk, executive director of Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts. “Those we serve can rely on us for more nutritious food, and we can meet the growing need with their support.”

Each month, the refrigerated van delivers more than $100,000 worth of nutritious meat. The van helped double Rachel’s Table’s distribution of primarily meat, dairy, and produce. In 2023 alone, the organization gleaned and donated 71% more farm-fresh produce to more than 90 recipient partners and agencies, adding 19 more food donors and seven more agencies throughout three Western Mass. counties. Fifty percent of those agencies are not served by other food-access programs.