Pilot Precision Products Promotes John Fazzio to VP, Chief Operating Officer

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Pilot Precision Products, a leader in standard and custom broaching tool manufacturing, announced the elevation of John Fazzio to vice president and chief operating officer.

Fazzio, who had served as the company’s chief financial officer for the past four years, earned the promotion by leading Pilot’s implementation of EPICOR Kinetic enterprise resource planning and adding smart inventory software to improve inventory management by providing closed-loop scheduling. The implementation allows for real-time order adjustments and the scheduling of more precise delivery times. Those technological advancements have also enabled the company to ensure that standard products are always available for immediate delivery, reducing lead times and improving customer service.

Before joining Pilot, Fazzio held executive positions at Intermountain Electronics in Price, Utah. He earned a master’s degree in accounting from Southern Utah University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Utah State University.

“Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drove us to take decisive actions despite pandemic and inflationary-related challenges,” said Eric Hagopian, Pilot’s president and CEO. “John has helped us succeed in that regard, and the team looks forward to continued improvement and success under his leadership.”