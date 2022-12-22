RAPV Receives Toy Donation from Agawam High School Hockey Team

SPRINGFIELD — The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV) received a generous toy donation from the Agawam High School hockey team on Dec. 11. The team conducted its toy drive to collect donations for the RAPV community service committee’s toy drive. King Ward also donated a bus to transport the toys. The toys were collected at Agawam High School and loaded into a Springfield Thunderbirds King Ward bus for drop-off at RAPV’s office.

The Agawam High School hockey team has participated in the event for the past three years and made generous donations to benefit the local organizations the community service committee serves. All donations will benefit the Adopt-a-Family program.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to give back to our communities, and we appreciate all their support,” said Sue Drumm, an RAPV community service committee member.