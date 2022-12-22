American Eagle Donates $2,500 to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — American Eagle Financial Credit Union announced $7,500 in donations to local food- and housing-assistance organizations within the credit union’s service area. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Connecticut Foodshare, and Hands on Hartford will each receive a $2,500 donation from American Eagle to advance their mission and fund their supportive services for people in need.

“American Eagle is very thankful for every organization making a difference in our communities and touching the lives of those in need this holiday season,” said Howard Brady, president and CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “These three organizations — Connecticut Foodshare, Hands on Hartford, and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — perform tremendous work by putting caring into action and providing needed support and resources to our service area throughout the year. We give thanks for their partnership and for all they do.”