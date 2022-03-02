Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
DEERFIELD
299 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Adam J. Daniell
Seller: STS Properties LLC
Date: 01/28/22
14 Old Albany Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Adrie Rose
Seller: Donna L. Almstead
Date: 01/26/22
GILL
10 Cross Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Helene Grosvenor
Seller: Jacob B. Rau
Date: 01/28/22
1 Main Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: PGM Management Property LLC
Seller: Steven B. Luzi
Date: 01/26/22
88 North Cross Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Shea
Seller: Thomas W. Wyman
Date: 02/01/22
GREENFIELD
350 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Lucas T. Seaman
Seller: Kevin C. Seaman
Date: 01/28/22
41 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,050,000
Buyer: MAG Real Estate Holdings Greenfield
Seller: James J. Dillon
Date: 02/02/22
49 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,050,000
Buyer: MAG Real Estate Holdings Greenfield
Seller: James J. Dillon
Date: 02/02/22
29 Cypress St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $169,900
Buyer: Bonnie L. Brown
Seller: Timothy D. Mosher
Date: 01/26/22
62 Fargo St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Tatyana Mihai
Seller: Ronald P. Croteau
Date: 01/31/22
12 Fort Square
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,050,000
Buyer: MAG Real Estate Holdings Greenfield
Seller: James J. Dillon
Date: 02/02/22
15 Fort Square
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,050,000
Buyer: MAG Real Estate Holdings Greenfield
Seller: James J. Dillon
Date: 02/02/22
4 Hayes Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,050,000
Buyer: MAG Real Estate Holdings Greenfield
Seller: James J. Dillon
Date: 02/02/22
7 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Peter L. Studt
Seller: David Jarvis
Date: 02/03/22
54 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,050,000
Buyer: MAG Real Estate Holdings Greenfield
Seller: James J. Dillon
Date: 02/02/22
HAWLEY
49 East Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Douglas F. Blough
Seller: James R. Schaefer
Date: 01/28/22
62 Labelle Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Kiley E. Turner
Seller: Michael King
Date: 01/24/22
LEVERETT
220 Pratt Corner Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kathleen F. Markland
Seller: Tramazzo FT
Date: 01/24/22
MONROE
161 Main Road
Monroe, MA 01350
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Sheila M. Thoresen
Seller: Thomas S. Thoresen
Date: 02/01/22
MONTAGUE
33 East Main St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Millers Falls Property Management
Seller: Vidya G. Patel
Date: 02/02/22
17 Masonic Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Joseph P. George
Seller: George R. Marchacos
Date: 01/27/22
68 Old Stage Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $506,500
Buyer: Adam M. Thurrell
Seller: Athena M. Morris
Date: 01/31/22
NORTHFIELD
81 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Joshua Lim
Seller: Aquinas College-Thomas
Date: 01/28/22
ORANGE
85 Cheney St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Joshua Blackburn
Seller: Reginald C. Haughton
Date: 01/26/22
ROWE
37 Brittingham Hill Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Mazen Nasrallah
Seller: Robert J. Avallone
Date: 02/02/22
SUNDERLAND
140 North Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Louai Abu-Osba
Seller: Mieczkowski, Stanley E., (Estate)
Date: 01/31/22
WHATELY
52 Webber Road
Whately, MA 01039
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Angelia Bisbee
Seller: Mary St.Germain
Date: 02/03/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
52 Briarcliff Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Clifford W. Robinson
Seller: Michael J. Tufariello
Date: 01/31/22
77 Dutchmaster Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $502,000
Buyer: Anthony Montano
Seller: Joseph L. Montano
Date: 01/24/22
62 Federal Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jonathan M. Latourelle
Seller: Michael D. Latourelle
Date: 01/26/22
104 North St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Douglas R. Nooney
Seller: Alan E. Boissonneault
Date: 02/03/22
127 Princeton Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $406,000
Buyer: Sean M. Roda
Seller: Lynnann Tremble
Date: 01/28/22
11 Rhodes Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Nicholas M. Kupiec
Seller: David C. Young
Date: 01/25/22
55 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $247,500
Buyer: Maks Realty LLC
Seller: Bonavita, Victor R., (Estate)
Date: 02/02/22
111-113 Rowley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Nicholas Maratea
Seller: RSKE LLC
Date: 02/01/22
94 Wagon Wheel Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Juan Henriquez
Seller: Jacob Thomas
Date: 01/31/22
BRIMFIELD
324 Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $325,900
Buyer: Christopher Puskas
Seller: Stephen R. Holuk
Date: 02/01/22
CHESTER
102 Skyline Trail
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: O’Connor Hart
Seller: Martha S. Barus
Date: 02/04/22
CHICOPEE
33 Andover Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Rebecca A. Chmura
Seller: Marnee G. Grace
Date: 01/25/22
89 Chapel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jorge Llull-Vazquez
Seller: Dennis E. Banville
Date: 01/28/22
732 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Property Management Investment & Development
Seller: The V. Huynh
Date: 02/01/22
98 Clairmont Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,010
Buyer: Mary E. Goulette
Seller: Eleanor A. Weeks
Date: 01/24/22
152 College St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: David E. Vickers
Seller: Denette Properties LLC
Date: 02/02/22
32 Concord St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Maryann E. Haas-Porter
Seller: Caryl Velago
Date: 01/31/22
43 Davenport St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jeffrey W. Laplante
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 02/01/22
53 Dickinson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Alexander I. Latoshkin
Seller: Judith A. Harmon
Date: 02/01/22
38 Dorrance St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Adrian Delarosa
Seller: Janessa M. Santana
Date: 01/28/22
15 Driscoll St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $242,900
Buyer: Tammie Mitchell
Seller: Michael A. Roch
Date: 02/01/22
40 Dublin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Seller: Dublin Street LLC
Date: 01/28/22
44 Dublin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Seller: Dublin Street LLC
Date: 01/28/22
68 Fairview Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Skyspec Holdings LLC
Seller: Henry J. Zyla
Date: 01/31/22
62 Fedak Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: John J. Flynn
Seller: Kenneth M. Lemanski
Date: 01/26/22
21 Fredette St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael J. Ash
Seller: N. Riley Development Inc.
Date: 01/28/22
874 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Alexandr Emciuc
Seller: Carlos G. Dias
Date: 01/31/22
29 Hampshire St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $268,500
Buyer: Anthony J. Deprey-Willis
Seller: Matthew W. Beaudette
Date: 01/28/22
66 Hyde Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Jovany M. Sanchez
Seller: Rui M. Baltazar
Date: 02/03/22
58 Kaveney St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jesus E. Arocho
Seller: Mya V. Gaskins
Date: 01/28/22
35 Kimball St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Seller: Dublin Street LLC
Date: 01/28/22
34 Lafond Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Matthew J. Dupuis
Seller: Gerald S. Campion
Date: 01/31/22
97 Leo Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $193,605
Buyer: Bank New York Mellon
Seller: Brian A. Bogart
Date: 02/01/22
69 Ludger Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Ashley Grant
Seller: Jessica M. Daly
Date: 02/04/22
820 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Matthew Robitaille
Seller: Michelle Bedard
Date: 01/28/22
680 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: NSPFD LLC
Seller: DTS Meadow Street LLC
Date: 02/04/22
25 Montauk Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Adrian Vadney
Seller: Robert P. Morin
Date: 01/27/22
30 Olivine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Property Advantage Inc.
Seller: David E. Spafford
Date: 02/02/22
157 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Sean Fournier
Seller: Roger Laflamme
Date: 01/31/22
123 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ivonne Reyes
Seller: Jared S. Johnson
Date: 01/28/22
220 Royal St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: David E. Vickers
Seller: Denette Properties LLC
Date: 02/02/22
157 Ruskin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $118,500
Buyer: Ali S. Younes
Seller: Palys, John S., (Estate)
Date: 02/01/22
20 Simone Road
Chicopee, MA 01440
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Latrisha Rodriguez
Seller: Desrosiers, Irene V., (Estate)
Date: 01/24/22
61 Simonich Circle
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Justin Olmo
Seller: Hector J. Centeno
Date: 01/24/22
210 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: 91 East Park Inc.
Date: 01/27/22
95 Ward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Roza Albahadly
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 01/26/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
19 Alvin St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Christopher Borecki
Seller: Savannah Richards
Date: 01/24/22
23 Brook St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Constance Gallagher
Seller: Judith A. Smith
Date: 01/27/22
353 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Dmytro Pechonkin
Seller: Daniel L. Handzel
Date: 02/01/22
10 Fairview St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Gary C. Jacobs
Seller: Richard M. Martin
Date: 01/24/22
115 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Geoffrey P. Peer
Seller: Ryan M. St.Germain
Date: 01/28/22
30 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: David E. Fortier
Seller: B. J. Anzalotti Colby IRT
Date: 01/28/22
HAMPDEN
Briarcliff Ave.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Richard G. Herdsman
Seller: Karl Burston
Date: 01/27/22
19 Echo Valley Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Tyler H. Simons
Seller: Gregory F. Dubois
Date: 01/28/22
34 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $4,495,833
Buyer: Vantage Care Hampden Realty
Seller: Massachusetts SNF 1 LLC
Date: 02/04/22
Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jessica Boyle
Seller: Rocky Mountain Wood Co. Inc.
Date: 01/25/22
HOLYOKE
116-118 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Benjamin Sullivan
Seller: Leonard F. Surdyka
Date: 02/02/22
104 Columbus Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: Kathleen Fahey
Seller: Matthew O’Connor
Date: 01/27/22
21 Francis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jailson Varela
Seller: Maria C. Harris
Date: 01/31/22
65-67 Hitchcock St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Alex Hiller
Seller: Frank Drobiak
Date: 02/04/22
68 Lawler St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Wayne Versace
Seller: Deanna L. O’Neill
Date: 01/27/22
151 Lincoln St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Mary Hatch
Seller: Amy S. Meek
Date: 01/28/22
14 Maple Crest Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $159,900
Buyer: Tanesia Westbrooks
Seller: Alfaville LLC
Date: 01/28/22
4 Memorial Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Caitlin E. O’Hare
Seller: Cynthia L. Walsh
Date: 02/04/22
51 North Summer St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $167,400
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: Warren P. Fay
Date: 01/26/22
1140 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Sharon A. Farmer
Seller: Ruth H. Pinon
Date: 02/04/22
51 Norwood Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Suzanne E. Platanitis
Seller: David J. Herbert
Date: 01/31/22
48 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Mlada Bukovansky
Seller: Doty, Richard M., (Estate)
Date: 01/24/22
6 Shawmut Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Robert A. Fournier
Seller: Stephen F. Marion
Date: 01/26/22
73-75 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Bull Stack Industries LLC
Seller: Albert E. Paone
Date: 02/02/22
77 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Bull Stack Industries LLC
Seller: Albert E. Paone
Date: 02/02/22
272 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Efrain Martinez-Ramos
Date: 01/26/22
142 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: J&E Real Estate LLC
Seller: Luis E. Agudelo
Date: 01/28/22
21 Woods Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $344,000
Buyer: Lisa D. Lindstrom
Seller: Kimberly S. Olvert-Provost
Date: 01/31/22
LONGMEADOW
53 Homestead Blvd.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $276,500
Buyer: Kelly Cuoco
Seller: Jessica A. Reed
Date: 02/04/22
110 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Hammond
Seller: John P. Labulis
Date: 01/27/22
18 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Michael J. Yaeger
Seller: Quynh L. Nguyen
Date: 01/25/22
96 Woodside Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Blackwood Sampson & Turner
Seller: Phyllis Levenson
Date: 01/28/22
LUDLOW
23 Armand St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Joann C. Broussard
Seller: Steven J. Mastalerz
Date: 02/01/22
124 Cedar St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Yesenia M. Cruz
Seller: Maria T. Ferreira
Date: 01/28/22
844 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Amanda Waldron
Seller: Jordan Machado
Date: 01/28/22
303 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Lengieza
Seller: Cristina M. Grimes
Date: 01/31/22
116-120 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Antonio Sosa
Seller: Nancy Dias
Date: 01/25/22
565-567 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Clayton S. Booth
Seller: Paul Baltazar
Date: 01/26/22
115 John St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Emel Yaglidere
Seller: Maria Dosanjos-Pereira
Date: 01/27/22
162 Massachusetts Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Golden Gorillas LLC
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 01/26/22
137 West Akard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $285,500
Buyer: Jordan Machado
Seller: Katimae Strycharz
Date: 01/28/22
32 Wilno Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Adam Jacobson
Seller: Haley A. McGinnis
Date: 01/27/22
MONSON
10 Robbins Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $221,490
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Linda S. Costa
Date: 01/26/22
50 Thompson St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Daniel M. Courtney
Seller: John H. Courtney
Date: 01/28/22
21 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $173,550
Buyer: Selene Finance LP
Seller: David D. Perkins
Date: 01/25/22
PALMER
15 Barlow St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Kallie Lacrosse
Seller: Muhammad Siyyar
Date: 01/28/22
270 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Andrew Close
Seller: Robert J. Sullivan
Date: 01/31/22
307 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: E. M. Delcampo-Gloria
Seller: Alexandra R. Zerwitz
Date: 01/24/22
229 Flynt St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Heather McMillan
Seller: Mainville, Karen R., (Estate)
Date: 01/31/22
4293-4295 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Marco Vieira
Seller: Arenas Investments LLC
Date: 01/28/22
4293-4295 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Arenas Investments LLC
Seller: Ted Strzelecki
Date: 01/28/22
1479 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Lakiesha Sciarra
Seller: MWA Realty LLC
Date: 01/25/22
1594-1596 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Citadel Projects LLC
Seller: J. Danusia Lokii-Braese
Date: 01/28/22
4042-4044 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Avyanna Cruz
Seller: Citadel Projects LLC
Date: 01/24/22
SPRINGFIELD
169 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jennifer Ramos
Seller: Charles D. Vanzant
Date: 01/25/22
672 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Elisandro Cuevas
Seller: Ana Terrero
Date: 02/04/22
70 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Seller: Thuy D. To
Date: 02/04/22
80-82 Alvin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Vladimir S. Chacho-Paltin
Seller: Albert D. Facchini
Date: 01/28/22
5 Amanda St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Hilton J. Zapata-Ramirez
Seller: Teshena I. Jones-Swaby
Date: 02/03/22
61 Bacon Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $248,668
Buyer: Ryan Murphy
Seller: Martina B. Papierski
Date: 02/02/22
35 Barber St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $144,000
Buyer: Meagan A. Morrissette
Seller: Leslie J. Macaulay
Date: 02/04/22
731 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Billy Clark
Seller: Matrisa R. Crapps
Date: 02/01/22
23 Baywood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Mary Okyere
Seller: Shirley Lebron
Date: 01/26/22
77 Beaumont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 02/01/22
97 Bellevue Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Cedric Smith
Seller: April M. Foulks-Rivera
Date: 01/24/22
638 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $437,000
Buyer: Dos Gorditos LLC
Seller: Central Commons LLC
Date: 02/03/22
448 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Gladyneth P. Salinas
Seller: William J. Bergmann
Date: 01/28/22
42-44 Biltmore St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Damaris Cartagena
Seller: Juan L. Henriquez
Date: 01/31/22
65 Burnside Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Value Properties LLC
Seller: John J. Kuhn
Date: 01/24/22
476-478 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Ismael Torres-Mendez
Seller: JJJ17 LLC
Date: 01/25/22
89 Carol Ann St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Israel D. Rosa-Moreno
Seller: Tony Younes
Date: 02/03/22
12 Carroll St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Prestigious 1 LLC
Seller: Mohegan Real Estate LLC
Date: 01/27/22
141-143 Carver St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: M. A. Jimenez-Decortorreal
Seller: Carleny Henriquez
Date: 01/27/22
135-137 Cedar St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Johnie Harolda-Sanders
Seller: Migdalia Valentin
Date: 01/28/22
142 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Carol A. Gittles
Date: 01/25/22
51 Clough St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Amber Anderson
Seller: Elizabeth M. Case
Date: 01/26/22
45 Crabtree St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Holden Krueger
Seller: Maurice G. Lindsay
Date: 01/24/22
110 Darling St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kelley Gangi
Seller: Jasmine Bosworth
Date: 02/04/22
32-34 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Leonard A. Denette
Seller: Anthony M. Rodriguez
Date: 01/27/22
305 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Seller: Citizens Bank
Date: 01/27/22
79 Denwall Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Ana M. Brown
Seller: Cynthia J. Gonzalez
Date: 02/03/22
540 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Muhammad Hatib
Seller: Iris B. Little
Date: 01/28/22
53 Druid Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Stasia B. Boris
Date: 02/01/22
475 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Van T. Nguyen
Seller: Bishan Gajmer
Date: 01/31/22
30 Eldridge St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Cong T. Co
Seller: Thiet T. Son
Date: 01/31/22
45-47 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Cherialy Colon
Seller: Justin M. Alejandro
Date: 02/04/22
267 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Kemler M. Long
Seller: Patricia R. Gallerani
Date: 02/01/22
93 Garfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Corina Young
Seller: Deborah Roque
Date: 01/31/22
65 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $213,500
Buyer: Jason P. Fahey
Seller: Olga L. Orengo
Date: 02/03/22
463 Gifford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Steven White
Seller: Michael W. Belmarce
Date: 01/28/22
188 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Yariana Rivera
Seller: US Bank
Date: 01/27/22
412 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Justin C. Ayala
Seller: Matina Metropoulos
Date: 02/03/22
35 Gladstone St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $202,500
Buyer: Deng Dynasty LLC
Seller: Vanessa McCoy
Date: 01/27/22
106 Greene St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Reynaldo M. Sepulveda
Seller: Ibrahim Aljashaam
Date: 01/31/22
79 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Ebonie D. Bethea
Seller: Valerie Cotto
Date: 01/25/22
28-32 Hillman St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Hillman Lot LLC
Seller: TD Bank
Date: 01/27/22
57 Hobson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Curtis Emerson
Seller: Marie Pervonga
Date: 02/03/22
35 Itendale St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $140,600
Buyer: Delroy Gayle
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 01/31/22
166 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Winston J. Nixon
Date: 01/28/22
87 Kingsley St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Josue Vazquez
Seller: Meredith Griswold
Date: 02/02/22
34 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Ryan A. Riel
Seller: Antonio Lebron
Date: 01/28/22
105 Lancaster St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Stephanie R. Johnson
Seller: Michael D. McLane
Date: 01/31/22
44 Larchmont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $189,900
Buyer: Carla E. Perez
Seller: Jimarie Quinonez
Date: 02/02/22
306 Laurelton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Leslie Figiela
Seller: Tawana Davis
Date: 02/03/22
41-43 Lester St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Gleny E. Bryan
Seller: Mark A. Robbins
Date: 01/25/22
18 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Marisol Molina
Date: 01/28/22
190 Longhill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $506,000
Buyer: Johnnie Asencio
Seller: Mark G. Hambley
Date: 02/04/22
283 Longhill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Keith Celebrezze
Seller: Johnnie Asencio
Date: 02/04/22
160 Louis Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: A&T Home Improvement LLC
Seller: James L. Garnes
Date: 01/26/22
145-151 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $915,000
Buyer: 145 Main Street Property LLC
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 01/28/22
1441 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $5,075,000
Buyer: 1441 Main St. LLC
Seller: SIS Center Inc.
Date: 01/27/22
3500 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $6,700,000
Buyer: KAGR 2 Springfield 3500 LLC
Seller: Springfield 3500 Medical Properties
Date: 02/04/22
3550 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $19,500,000
Buyer: KAGR 2 Springfield 3550 LLC
Seller: Springfield 3550 Medical Properties
Date: 02/04/22
3640 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $23,900,000
Buyer: KAGR 2 Springfield 3640 LLC
Seller: Springfield 3640 Medical Properties
Date: 02/04/22
78 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $288,500
Buyer: Vito C. Resto
Seller: Maple Street Assocs. LLC
Date: 01/25/22
111 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Angelika G. Rodriguez
Seller: Williams, Georgia, (Estate)
Date: 01/28/22
182 Marsden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Lutece P. Richardson
Seller: Norman E. Harris
Date: 01/28/22
38-40 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Francisco Pojoy
Seller: Roger Cruz-Cordero
Date: 01/26/22
60 Michigan St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Alfredo Maldonado-Rivera
Seller: Marceau, Theresa B., (Estate)
Date: 01/28/22
170 Mildred Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: 170 Mildred Avenue LLC
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 01/31/22
56-58 Milton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $205,500
Buyer: Hamid T. Hallums
Seller: Robert W. Salmond
Date: 02/02/22
40 Murray Hill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jimmy B. Wilbon
Seller: Iveliz Ramos
Date: 01/25/22
333-335 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Omar Anderson
Seller: Junior Williams
Date: 01/28/22
240 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jeffery Markham
Seller: Lynn R. Leonard
Date: 01/31/22
211 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: William Delgado-Sanabria
Seller: Joanne M. Kendall
Date: 01/24/22
61 Orlando St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jose L. Matute
Seller: NKZ Realty Inc.
Date: 01/24/22
217 Osborne Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Josean J. Morales-Rivera
Seller: William C. Reardon
Date: 02/03/22
359 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Old Sudbury Realty LLC
Seller: Joseph A. Boudreau
Date: 01/26/22
1847 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Muhammad Akbar
Seller: Tyeka Robinson
Date: 02/02/22
14 Pasco Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Jasmine Bosworth
Seller: Pratt, Judith A., (Estate)
Date: 02/04/22
45 Peer St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Henry Anderson
Seller: K. C. Anderson-Herdsman
Date: 01/27/22
132 Pilgrim Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Mathew P. Caron
Seller: Wilfredo Ramos
Date: 02/04/22
139 Pilgrim Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Robert Dufresne
Seller: Dufresne, Cecile D., (Estate)
Date: 01/27/22
546 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Juan Alejandro
Seller: Jorge Perez
Date: 01/24/22
50 Pondview Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $355,500
Buyer: Nancyjo C. Rongner
Seller: Redmond FT
Date: 01/26/22
63 Porter St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: Felix L. Gonzalez
Seller: Evelyn Carbone
Date: 02/02/22
167-169 Prospect St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Xiaomao B. Wang
Seller: Stephen M. Borucki
Date: 02/04/22
34 Quebec St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $214,999
Buyer: Bradley Kirby
Seller: Luis Eugenio
Date: 01/28/22
118 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Tynayko Melendez
Seller: Juan L. Then
Date: 01/28/22
221-223 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Morgan V. Dibacco
Seller: Gustavo Kruschewsky
Date: 01/24/22
115 Ranney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ariana Nunez
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 01/28/22
13 Ringgold St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Antwan Kendrick
Seller: Angeline Poulis
Date: 01/28/22
35 Russell St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Katherine L. Stapp
Seller: Joanne C. Laflamme
Date: 01/26/22
102-104 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Daphne Gojo-Cruz
Seller: Allyssia M. Rivera
Date: 02/04/22
76 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Leah E. Griswold
Seller: Timothy J. Distefano
Date: 02/03/22
155 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Jeyson Soto-Ocasio
Seller: Marcos A. Ortiz
Date: 01/28/22
463-465 State St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: 463 State Street LLC
Seller: Highview Properties LLC
Date: 01/27/22
471 State St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: 463 State Street LLC
Seller: Highview Properties LLC
Date: 01/27/22
331 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Justin G. Rosado
Seller: Cindy M. Goodyear
Date: 01/31/22
83-85 Tulsa St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,900
Buyer: Naisha L. Rodriguez
Seller: Mark T. Demos
Date: 01/25/22
677 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: 67 Properties LLC
Seller: Jeffrey Bousquet
Date: 01/28/22
42 Waltham Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $820,000
Buyer: Knox Residences 2 LP
Seller: James Hwang
Date: 02/04/22
781 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Alexandria G. Escribano
Seller: William Tejada
Date: 01/24/22
150 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Jamie Pons
Seller: Donna J. Lessard
Date: 02/03/22
178-180 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nicholas Bencivengo
Seller: Elizabeth Andujar
Date: 01/31/22
1407-1409 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Eric F. Galarza
Seller: Evan A. Powers
Date: 01/31/22
SOUTHWICK
54 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Amanda B. Evans
Seller: Peter S. Attardo
Date: 02/02/22
21 Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alexis Romero
Seller: Patricia Edelstein
Date: 01/24/22
249 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Ethan A. Hoch
Seller: Devon Arnold
Date: 02/03/22
WALES
20 Woodland Heights
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Daniel Rice
Seller: William L. Haughey
Date: 01/31/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
31 Alderbrook Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: Thomas Sudnick
Seller: Dana R. Barrows
Date: 01/28/22
28 Almon Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Jennifer Patton
Seller: Jeffrey Marini
Date: 01/28/22
8 Bretton Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $454,000
Buyer: Felecia Griffin
Seller: Lane, Nancy Emily, (Estate)
Date: 01/27/22
130 Circle Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: William L. Haddenham
Seller: Thomas J. Murray
Date: 01/28/22
30 City View Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $251,500
Buyer: Eric Arabian
Seller: Christopher J. Bryant
Date: 01/27/22
484 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Angela M. Zielinski
Seller: Henry F. Spadoni
Date: 02/03/22
130 Doty Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: 130 Doty LLC
Seller: Hubert S. Derenzy
Date: 02/01/22
38 Hill St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast
Seller: Wolfpack Realty Corp.
Date: 02/02/22
24 Kelly Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Zoya Johnson
Seller: Thomas L. Sudnick
Date: 01/28/22
26 Pheasants Xing
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Deborah I. Roque
Seller: Anthony W. Kelley
Date: 01/31/22
23 Queen Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Hoppe
Seller: Maria E. Ashley-Parent
Date: 01/27/22
73 Russell St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Zafar Takhsilov
Seller: Pesa, Sadika, (Estate)
Date: 01/31/22
7 Smith Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Aurianna P. Davis
Seller: Michael S. Egan
Date: 02/01/22
37 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Megan Seiler
Seller: Howard B. Bernard
Date: 01/24/22
14 Vernon Place
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Gary M. Gorman
Seller: Heritage Ventures LLC
Date: 02/01/22
53 Warren St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kate MacDougall
Seller: Felecia Montiel-Yager
Date: 01/26/22
30 West St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Carol A. Brunelle
Seller: Nancy E. Hamlin
Date: 01/28/22
15 Wilfred St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Walter Rodgers
Seller: Thomas M. Jarry
Date: 02/03/22
WESTFIELD
217 Apple Blossom Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Matthew Lepage
Seller: Richard P. Briggs
Date: 01/28/22
18 Bowdoin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: William Malone
Seller: Dorothy L. York
Date: 01/28/22
48 Brentwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael Meunier
Seller: Sandra Canterbury
Date: 02/03/22
41 Church St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: 309 Park Street LLC
Seller: Nathan A. Byrnes
Date: 01/27/22
2 Cycle St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Brandon Tessier
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 01/24/22
130 Elizabeth Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Danielle Barton
Seller: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Date: 01/28/22
48 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: 502 Union Station LLC
Seller: Robert J. O’Connor
Date: 01/28/22
12 Fremont St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Milos Reljic
Seller: Yelizaveta Belyakova
Date: 02/02/22
54 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Lynnette Sibley
Seller: Anne E. Kibbe
Date: 01/28/22
64 Lockhouse Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC
Seller: Robert A. Baker
Date: 02/03/22
70 Notre Dame St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $193,000
Buyer: Bethany L. Thomas
Seller: Stephan K. Prefontaine
Date: 02/01/22
8 Oak St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Michelle Carter
Seller: Walide Soufane
Date: 01/31/22
157 Rachael Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Angelo Valentini
Seller: Sodi Inc.
Date: 02/01/22
33 Raymond Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Dermot Hurley
Seller: Mark A. Wilson
Date: 01/31/22
114 Roosevelt Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $244,999
Buyer: Steven Blake-Bianco
Seller: David A. Burl
Date: 01/31/22
535 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Diamond Investment Group LLC
Seller: Kenneth F. Bourdon
Date: 02/03/22
98 Sergeant TM Dion Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $6,400,000
Buyer: Alden Credit Union
Seller: Yoshi Corp.
Date: 01/26/22
15 Stratfield Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $236,001
Buyer: Stacey L. Chevalier
Seller: Alexis K. Godden
Date: 01/27/22
11 Sycamore St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Rachel Altman
Seller: Jennifer L. Pirnie
Date: 01/25/22
9 Tow Path Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ivan Zuev
Seller: Helen S. Kitchell
Date: 01/28/22
478 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Marybeth A. Kennedy
Seller: Elaine Ryan
Date: 02/04/22
110 Woodside Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Volodymyr Nosenko
Seller: Vadim Plotnikov
Date: 02/03/22
150 Yeoman Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Kriha
Seller: Dermot J. Hurley
Date: 01/31/22
WILBRAHAM
8 Birch St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Matthew D. Boyer
Seller: Matthew D. Boyer
Date: 02/01/22
2155 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $987,500
Buyer: 670 Wilbraham LLC
Seller: New Woodcrest LLC
Date: 02/02/22
2201 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $987,500
Buyer: 670 Wilbraham LLC
Seller: New Woodcrest LLC
Date: 02/02/22
2771 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Gopal Krishna LLC
Seller: Fettes Realty LLC
Date: 01/24/22
35 Brooklawn Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Casey London-Nathan
Seller: Daniel G. Flanagan
Date: 02/03/22
10 Deer Run Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Nuno G. Guerra
Seller: Germano Andre
Date: 01/24/22
10 Dollar Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Miguel Goncalves
Seller: HLZC Holdings Inc.
Date: 01/28/22
46 Dudley St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Carol R. Markland
Seller: Heidi H. Cincone
Date: 01/26/22
2 Linwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David D. Benoit
Seller: Benoit, Violet A., (Estate)
Date: 01/24/22
967 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Jesse S. Kearns
Seller: Robert Zanolli
Date: 01/28/22
9 Maple St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $6,455,367
Buyer: Vantage Care Wilbraham
Seller: Massachusetts SNF 3 LLC
Date: 02/04/22
6 Oxford Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Carla Carnevale
Seller: Anthony Carnevale
Date: 01/31/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
180 Aubinwood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Ki Y. Lee
Seller: Frederic I. Eisen RET
Date: 01/31/22
37 The Hollow
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Sangyeon Yun
Seller: Brian D. Mulak
Date: 02/02/22
70 Leverett Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Amir Mikhchi
Seller: Amira Y. Pellett
Date: 01/26/22
100 Mechanic St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Craig L. Josais
Seller: Nancy M. Drake
Date: 01/25/22
63-69 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,240,000
Buyer: Rara Realty LLC
Seller: Galleria Realty Co. LLC
Date: 01/31/22
677 Station Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Merlina A. Nova-Brown
Seller: Kathleen F. Markland
Date: 01/24/22
218 Strong St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Sean D. Lopez
Seller: Michael A. White
Date: 01/25/22
36 Summer St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Susan Chajes
Seller: Melinda Laus
Date: 01/28/22
43 Summerfield Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Wei Fan
Seller: T. J. Mountziaris
Date: 01/24/22
BELCHERTOWN
140 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Mallory Bouthilette
Seller: Eagle Home Buyers LLC
Date: 01/31/22
30 Azalea Way
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Benjamin K. Goulet
Seller: Christopher R. Dupont
Date: 02/01/22
321 Chauncey Walker St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Michael Morin
Seller: Brian R. Woodward
Date: 01/31/22
21 Dogwood Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $548,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Moore
Seller: Morando Defronzo
Date: 02/02/22
111 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Brent F. Walton
Seller: John F. Loncrini
Date: 01/26/22
25 Maple St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Wakefield
Seller: Andrew P. Boyko
Date: 01/24/22
103 Shea Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $395,550
Buyer: Brian K. Owczarski
Seller: M&G Land Development LLC
Date: 02/03/22
531 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Onna G. Downey
Seller: Hiersche, Patricia G., (Estate)
Date: 01/28/22
184 Stebbins St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Scott J. Urban
Seller: Linda Sickler
Date: 01/25/22
32 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $494,900
Buyer: Barry C. Carlson
Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction Inc.
Date: 01/25/22
149 Turkey Hill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $280,400
Buyer: Jocelyn E. Dennen
Seller: Jonathan A. Lawall
Date: 02/04/22
71 Underwood St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Laurenzo
Seller: Timothy M. Healey
Date: 01/28/22
CHESTERFIELD
33 Partridge Road
Chesterfield, MA 01098
Amount: $529,000
Buyer: Jeffrey S. Greenwood
Seller: Jo A. Smith
Date: 01/31/22
EASTHAMPTON
3 Adams St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $415,750
Buyer: Hans W. Dalhaus
Seller: 3 Adams Street LLC
Date: 01/24/22
1 Broderick St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Hotel Charlie LLC
Seller: Thomas C. McCarthy
Date: 01/25/22
97 Glendale St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Taylor Graves
Seller: Joseph J. Dushane
Date: 01/28/22
145 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $304,900
Buyer: Clark L. Andrew
Seller: Blythewood Property Management LLC
Date: 02/02/22
10 Plumbrook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $409,900
Buyer: Carol Jennison
Seller: Lauri J. Domina
Date: 01/25/22
5 Saint James Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Courtney B. Jaworski
Seller: Naumowicz, Robert J., (Estate)
Date: 01/31/22
GOSHEN
74 S. Chesterfield Road
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Randy S. Messeck
Seller: Blaise P. Berthiaume
Date: 02/04/22
GRANBY
68 Aldrich St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Ellen G. Cool
Seller: Benjamin P. Ocasio
Date: 02/01/22
4 Jerry Lane
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Donoghue
Seller: Cresenzo Calabrese
Date: 01/26/22
13 Pinebrook Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Anita J. Price
Seller: Lorraine J. Destromp
Date: 02/01/22
HADLEY
4 Lawrence Plain Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $533,000
Buyer: G&B Realty Partners LLC
Seller: Rebecca A. Chmura
Date: 01/25/22
South Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: BH Real Estate LLC
Seller: Gordon Smith
Date: 02/02/22
HATFIELD
99 Prospect St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Frank C. Perman
Seller: Duga, Paul 3rd, (Estate)
Date: 01/27/22
HUNTINGTON
79 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Cassie McDonald
Seller: Elizabeth A. Ulm RET
Date: 02/04/22
NORTHAMPTON
6 Cahillane Ter.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Robert Gougeon
Seller: Langlois, Joseph N., (Estate)
Date: 01/28/22
27 Clark St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Maureo F. Fernandez
Seller: Ceara D. Yahn
Date: 01/26/22
66 Cooke Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Paul C. Szumski
Seller: Linda M. Morin
Date: 01/26/22
12 Diamond Court
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $673,000
Buyer: Timothy G. Bratsos
Seller: S. William Dipillo TR
Date: 01/27/22
50 Ice Pond Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Jordan Carduner
Seller: Joni S. Miller
Date: 01/28/22
59 Phillips Place
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Debra T. Bercuvitz
Seller: Lula, Arline L., (Estate)
Date: 02/04/22
43 Rick Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sara L. Ottomano
Seller: Bonnie S. May
Date: 01/24/22
59 Riverbank Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Andrea C. Kwapien
Seller: Jesse L. Lang LT
Date: 01/31/22
21 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $137,500
Buyer: Atif Tasneem
Seller: John F. Ryan
Date: 02/01/22
848 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Noel Peel
Seller: Joy Younger-Flynn
Date: 01/24/22
29 Sumner Ave.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $473,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Novick
Seller: Paul M. Shirk
Date: 01/31/22
6 Warner St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $698,000
Buyer: Melissa Fowler
Seller: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Date: 02/02/22
1007 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Erin J. Kuehn
Seller: Karen Wheeler
Date: 01/27/22
SOUTH HADLEY
2 Berwyn St., Ext.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $258,900
Buyer: Alex J. Blondek
Seller: Thomas Blondek
Date: 01/28/22
1 Bolton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Dakota P. Richards
Seller: Rebecca S. McGinley
Date: 01/28/22
36 Dale St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Leonardo C. Machado
Seller: Gilroy Property Renewal Inc.
Date: 01/26/22
14 Elm St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $267,250
Buyer: Samantha E. Bruno
Seller: Brian R. Mannix
Date: 02/03/22
573 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $6,301,800
Buyer: Vantage Care S. Hadley Realty
Seller: Massachusetts SNF 2 LLC
Date: 02/04/22
47 Lexington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Rebecca J. Mercer
Seller: Matthew S. Bauer
Date: 02/02/22
135 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Brendan Burke
Seller: Maureen F. Sweeney
Date: 01/28/22
55 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Stherlie Petit-Frere
Seller: Katarina Noyes
Date: 01/28/22
SOUTHAMPTON
32 Cold Spring Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Samuel J. Garstka-Osley
Seller: Walter J. Michonski IRT
Date: 01/31/22
55 Russellville Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Sarah L. Henry
Seller: Myron H. Searle IRT
Date: 02/02/22
20 Strong Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Brian D. Mulak
Seller: Thomas P. Keenan
Date: 02/02/22
67 White Loaf Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $429,900
Buyer: Yevgeniy Ovechkin
Seller: Karen R. Peters
Date: 01/31/22
WARE
79 Coffey Hill Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Olawale Shaw
Seller: Ronald E. Ellithorpe
Date: 01/28/22
7 Coldbrook Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Carenelise Titus
Seller: Donna Granatelli
Date: 01/27/22
83 East St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $209,700
Buyer: David Annunziata
Seller: Martin H. Greany
Date: 02/02/22
56 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Eurides Batista
Seller: WKG Investment Group LLC
Date: 01/31/22
197 Upper Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $316,500
Buyer: Joseph D. Kelly
Seller: Kenneth P. Monette
Date: 01/24/22
5 Williams St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Tegra Properties LLC
Seller: L&B Realty LLC
Date: 01/27/22
WESTHAMPTON
88 Easthampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $357,500
Buyer: Matthew Clark
Seller: Robin Paradis-Stern
Date: 01/31/22
WILLIAMSBURG
107 Petticoat Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: M. Richard Klarich
Seller: Eric W. Weber
Date: 02/01/22
WORTHINGTON
163 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Mark D. Corner
Seller: Michael P. Frazier
Date: 02/03/22
33 Partridge Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $529,000
Buyer: Jeffrey S. Greenwood
Seller: Jo A. Smith
Date: 01/31/22