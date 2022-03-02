The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

548-554 Chicopee Street LLC

548 Chicopee St.

$25,367 — Roofing

Henry Avery

15 Chapel St.

$48,500 — Remove and replace windows on second floor

B & L Realty LLC

760 Front St.

$190,000 — Roofing

DCL Property Management

185 Chicopee St.

$50,000 — Roofing

PRN Tower LLC

84 Second Ave.

$5,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

HADLEY

ENZ LLC

207 Russell St.

N/A — Build waxing and eyelash rooms

Target Corp.

369 Russell St.

N/A — Replace drive-up signs

LEE

Douglas Wilcox

74 Main St.

$1,360 — Replace back entry unit

LENOX

Fontaine S Real Estate LLC

36 Walker St.

$2,500 — Selective and exploratory demolition

PVI Lenox Village LLC

51 Church St.

$30,000 — Roofing

Blantyre LLC

16 Blantyre Road

$47,000 — Selective demolition

NORTHAMPTON

ADB-2 Properties LLC

50 Chapel St.

$2,525 — Insulation and weatherization

Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County Inc.

593 Elm St.

$20,000 — Bulkhead replacement and repairs

Gándara Mental Health Center Inc.

25 Graves Ave.

$80,000 — Repairs due to fire

Manhan Narrow LLC

196 Pleasant St.

$24,000 — Build three interior offices in second-floor space

Meetinghouse Realty Investment

547 Easthampton Road

$1,250 — Non-illuminated sign for Move In Self Storage

PITTSFIELD

Alan Brown

96 Elm St.

$10,000 — Build new egress stairway from second floor

Dettinger Lumber Co.

24 Warren Ter.

$59,850 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

44 Howes Street Realty LLC

250 Albany St.

$35,600 — Roofing

44 Howes Street Realty LLC

270 Albany St.

$21,200 — Roofing

125 Paridon Street LLC

125 Paridon St.

$77,000 — Remove 15 cellular antennas and install new antennas on existing smokestack for Verizon Wireless

City of Springfield

36 Court St.

$8,000 — Install partition walls for new office on fourth floor of City Hall

Fifty 50 Realty LLC, Spectra S2 LLC

28 Randall Place

$14,000 — Remove and replace siding on second and third floors

Five Town Station LLC

300 Cooley St.

$6,900 — Construct wall for alterations to checkout service area at Big Y

Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood

50 Chapel St.

$40,000 — Replace one cellular antenna, install four remote radio units, replace one surge arrestor and associated cables on existing AT&T tower

New Mercies Church of God in Christ Inc.

185 Industry Ave.

$1,150 — Disassemble non-load-bearing walls, remove wood paneling and replace with sheetrock, repair drop-down ceiling, and install platform

WILBRAHAM

Christ the King Lutheran Church

758 Main St.

$4,515 — Replace sign