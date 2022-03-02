Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
548-554 Chicopee Street LLC
548 Chicopee St.
$25,367 — Roofing
Henry Avery
15 Chapel St.
$48,500 — Remove and replace windows on second floor
B & L Realty LLC
760 Front St.
$190,000 — Roofing
DCL Property Management
185 Chicopee St.
$50,000 — Roofing
PRN Tower LLC
84 Second Ave.
$5,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood
HADLEY
ENZ LLC
207 Russell St.
N/A — Build waxing and eyelash rooms
Target Corp.
369 Russell St.
N/A — Replace drive-up signs
LEE
Douglas Wilcox
74 Main St.
$1,360 — Replace back entry unit
LENOX
Fontaine S Real Estate LLC
36 Walker St.
$2,500 — Selective and exploratory demolition
PVI Lenox Village LLC
51 Church St.
$30,000 — Roofing
Blantyre LLC
16 Blantyre Road
$47,000 — Selective demolition
NORTHAMPTON
ADB-2 Properties LLC
50 Chapel St.
$2,525 — Insulation and weatherization
Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County Inc.
593 Elm St.
$20,000 — Bulkhead replacement and repairs
Gándara Mental Health Center Inc.
25 Graves Ave.
$80,000 — Repairs due to fire
Manhan Narrow LLC
196 Pleasant St.
$24,000 — Build three interior offices in second-floor space
Meetinghouse Realty Investment
547 Easthampton Road
$1,250 — Non-illuminated sign for Move In Self Storage
PITTSFIELD
Alan Brown
96 Elm St.
$10,000 — Build new egress stairway from second floor
Dettinger Lumber Co.
24 Warren Ter.
$59,850 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
44 Howes Street Realty LLC
250 Albany St.
$35,600 — Roofing
44 Howes Street Realty LLC
270 Albany St.
$21,200 — Roofing
125 Paridon Street LLC
125 Paridon St.
$77,000 — Remove 15 cellular antennas and install new antennas on existing smokestack for Verizon Wireless
City of Springfield
36 Court St.
$8,000 — Install partition walls for new office on fourth floor of City Hall
Fifty 50 Realty LLC, Spectra S2 LLC
28 Randall Place
$14,000 — Remove and replace siding on second and third floors
Five Town Station LLC
300 Cooley St.
$6,900 — Construct wall for alterations to checkout service area at Big Y
Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood
50 Chapel St.
$40,000 — Replace one cellular antenna, install four remote radio units, replace one surge arrestor and associated cables on existing AT&T tower
New Mercies Church of God in Christ Inc.
185 Industry Ave.
$1,150 — Disassemble non-load-bearing walls, remove wood paneling and replace with sheetrock, repair drop-down ceiling, and install platform
WILBRAHAM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
758 Main St.
$4,515 — Replace sign