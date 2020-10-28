Red Sox Foundation, Museum of Science Distribute Science and Engineering Kits to Kids

BOSTON — As a way to celebrate STEM Week in Massachusetts last week, the Red Sox Foundation and the Museum of Science in Boston partnered to distribute nearly 650 at-home science and engineering design-challenge kits to children at Springfield’s Square One, the Lawrence YMCA, and the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club.

“From the start of the pandemic, we have worked to support children with their distance-learning needs,” Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser said. “The Museum of Science has designed and developed incredible online and at-home resources for children specifically focused on science and engineering, and we were thrilled to partner with them to get their Try It! kits in the hands of kids in Lawrence and Springfield.”

The Try It! kits are a part of the virtual learning resources the museum has developed through its curricular division, EiE, and its MOS at Home digital platform, to provide families with all the materials needed to enjoy fun and engaging science education any time, any place. An extension of its award-winning “Engineering Is Elementary” curriculum, the Try It! kits are available in both English and Spanish.

“The Museum of Science’s mission is to instill a lifelong love of science in everyone. Through our digital platform, MOS at Home, and with our at-home EiE Try It! Kits, we are able to engage with the public beyond our walls and bring the museum directly to them,” said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. “In celebration of Massachusetts STEM Week, with support from the museum’s generous annual fund supporters, and with the help of trusted community partners like the Red Sox Foundation, we are able to break down barriers to science and empower our community to see themselves in STEM.”