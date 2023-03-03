Registration Now Open for Hooplandia in June

SPRINGFIELD — Registration for Hooplandia, a 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, is now open at www.hooplandia.com and includes levels of play for all ages and divisions.

The tournament, presented by the Eastern States Exposition (ESE) and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will take place on the grounds of ESE in West Springfield June 23-25, with special games at the Hall of Fame in Springfield. The event is expected to attract thousands of fans and players as hundreds of games take place across more than 70 courts.

Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. With brackets that include veterans, first responders, youth, wheelchair athletes, college elites, and many more, there’s a spot on the court for everyone.

Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com. Team fees range from $75 to $190, with children under 8 and participants in the Special Olympics category being free of charge.

Hooplandia has teamed up with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the region as its designated philanthropic partner, providing $10 from every team registration to support the mission and programs of the clubs.

“Eastern States Exposition has been a long-time supporter and advocate for Boys and Girls Clubs, and we are thrilled to provide such a fun, sportsmanship-based environment for young people,” said Eugene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO. “We are excited to build Hooplandia into a community cornerstone and have this outstanding service organization serve as a critical part of the story and opportunity this year and beyond.”

Partnership opportunities for Hooplandia are available at a variety of levels to help underwrite all areas of play, including Boys & Girls Club youth, active military, veterans divisions, and more. Anyone interested should email [email protected].

Hooplandia will shine a bright light on the Springfield area for its legacy and impact in this global sport, drawing players and fans from throughout the Northeast and beyond. From hotel and attraction visitation, restaurant business, and event operations, officials expect that the first-year event could mean a $4 million economic boost to the area, according to Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Hooplandia welcomes participation from youth team referees, scorekeepers, Fan Village contest facilitators, and volunteers for myriad duties to help make this inaugural year a success. Those interested in participating in this groundbreaking event can fill out the volunteer form at www.hooplandia.com.