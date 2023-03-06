BusinessTalk with Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Auto Group
Episode 152: March 6, 2023
George Interviews Gary Rome, owner the Gary Rome Auto Group
It’s only March, but it’s already been quite a year for Gary Rome. Over the past month, the owner the Gary Rome Auto Group has been named TIME magazine’s auto dealer of the year and a Difference Maker by BusinessWest — and for all of the same reasons. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Rome talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about his success in business, his work in the community — and about a still-changing scene in auto sales, where inventories have improved and electric vehicles are slowly gaining market share.