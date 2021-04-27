Registration Now Open for Summer and Fall at Asnuntuck Community College

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will offer six- and eight-week online summer sessions beginning in June. Asnuntuck’s six-week session will run June 2 through July 14, while the eight-week session will begin June 2 and run through July 28. Medical, health, and manufacturing courses will begin on May 24, with most classes completed no later than July 19.

Students who are on summer break from their four-year institution should consider taking a course and then transferring the credits back to their institution. Prior to registering, students are advised to check with their home institution to determine whether the courses transfer. Course topics include many disciplines, including art, accounting, biology, business, chemistry, communications, early childhood, computer information systems technology, economics, English, history, human development, human services, manufacturing, medical assisting, philosophy, political science, psychology, and sociology.

Asnuntuck continues to offer admissions and financial-aid virtual information sessions to assist students interested in learning about the college’s affordable fall-semester opportunities. The fall semester begins on Aug. 26.

Upcoming sessions include Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m.; Tuesday, May 18 at 3 p.m.; and Thursday, May 27 at 3 p.m. Potential students need to attend only one of the sessions. Participants will be able to learn about the admissions and financial-aid process during the 60-minute sessions. The sessions will include a question-and-answer time as well.

Register for the session and learn more about summer and fall options by visiting asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll. For information regarding academic advising, visit www.asnuntuck.edu/advising. To view the summer and fall course bulletins, visit asnuntuck.edu/moreinfo.

Financial aid may be available for those who qualify. E-mail Asnuntuck’s Financial Aid office at [email protected] for more information.

Visit asnuntuck.edu and click on the ‘make an appointment’ button to reach a specific department or make an appointment with a specific area.