Registration Open at HCC for Fall 2024 Non-credit Classes

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for non-credit professional-development and personal-enrichment classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC) for the fall 2024 semester.

The fall calendar begins Sept. 3, with individual classes running on different schedules throughout the semester. Many are available as single sessions that cost as little as $39.

Classes for fall include Indian cooking, wine tasting, drawing, piano, cake decorating, dance, watercolor painting, machine sewing, voiceover coaching, conversational Spanish, conversational French, conversational Polish, bartending, yoga, home design, estate planning, medical interpreting, K-1 education, retirement planning, money management, and educational technology.

Most classes meet in the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave. Cooking, wine tasting, and bartending classes meet at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St.

To see complete fall course listings and schedules or to register, visit hcc.edu/bcs. Check back often as more classes will be added as fall approaches.