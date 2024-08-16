New England’s First Dual-launch Straddle Coaster Coming to Six Flags in 2025

AGAWAM — Six Flags New England announced a new roller coaster for the 2025 season, called Quantum Accelerator. The park’s 12th coaster will be the first dual-launch straddle coaster in New England, offering “an exhilarating blend of high-speed excitement and captivating steampunk adventure,” the park stated.

Riders will mount a steampunk-themed hoverbike vehicle, straddling the seat and gripping handlebars as they lean forward. The ride will begin with a launch, propelling riders into a series of twists, turns, and ground-hugging curves. Midway through the ride, a second launch will accelerate the vehicle to 45 mph. Quantum Accelerator will feature more than 2,600 feet of track and 11 moments of airtime.

“Quantum Accelerator is an innovative addition that will redefine the family thrill-ride experience at Six Flags New England,” said Pete Carmichael, Six Flags New England park president. “With its dual-launch system and unique straddle seat design, this coaster is set to become a favorite for guests of all ages. It perfectly complements our extensive lineup of world-class rides and attractions, making Six Flags New England the ultimate destination for family fun and excitement in 2025.”