Registration Open for Free STCC Summer STEM Learning Program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) has opened registration for its STEM Starter Academy’s free Summer Bridge program, which runs July 5 through Aug. 12. To keep students, staff, and faculty safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer program will be held virtually.

Incoming students pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math) majors and who are accepted into the program can earn free college credits and a $500 stipend upon successful participation and completion.

The deadline to apply is June 11. Applicants must be Massachusetts residents from Massachusetts high-school graduating classes in 2019, 2020 or 2021; be majoring in a STEM field and registered for fall 2021 classes; have a GPA of 2.7 or above; and submit a STEM Starter Academy application with transcript.

“This is a terrific opportunity for incoming fall 2021 students registered in a STEM major to get a jump start to their first semester on campus,” said Reena Randhir, director of the STEM Starter Academy at STCC. “Students in the Bridge program will have a chance to complete their first math and first-year experience class tuition-free and enjoy other benefits that will enrich their STCC experience.”

Other benefits include free supplies, tutoring, peer mentoring, and advising, which will continue until students graduate or transfer.

For additional information and to apply, visit stcc.edu/bridge. Contact Randhir at [email protected] or (413) 755-4576 with questions.