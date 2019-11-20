Registration Open for Wintersession 2020 Classes at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for Wintersession 2020 at Holyoke Community College (HCC), where new and returning students — as well as students from other colleges home on holiday break — can earn a semester’s worth of credits for a single class in just 10 days.

Wintersession — previously called Intersession at HCC — begins Monday, Jan. 6, and ends Friday, Jan. 17. Students can earn from one to four credits by taking a single Wintersession course that lasts from five to 10 days.

“Wintersession at HCC is a great way to earn course credits in a short amount of time,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions. “With online and on-campus options, you can use them to get ahead or to get back on track and still have some time to relax during winter break.”

HCC is offering 26 courses during Wintersession 2020 in 17 different academic areas: anthropology, business administration, communication, economics, education, environmental science, general studies, geography, law, management, marketing, mathematics, nutrition, psychology, social science, sociology, and sustainability. For schedules and full course descriptions or to enroll in Wintersession 2020, visit www.hcc.edu/wintersession.

The HCC Admissions office on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center (CC 148) is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admissions counselors are available for drop-in or scheduled appointments. To schedule a time, call (413) 552-2321 or e-mail [email protected].

Academic advisers are available in the Advising, Career and Transfer Center (CC 103) for drop-in or scheduled appointments during the same hours. Call (413) 552-2722 or e-mail [email protected].