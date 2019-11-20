Free ‘Get on Board!’ Event to Connect Nonprofit Boards with Potential Volunteers

SPRINGFIELD — For people seeking greater community engagement and for nonprofit boards hoping to add fresh talent and diversity to their membership, the sixth biennial “Get On Board!” event happening Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame offers an opportunity to accomplish both goals.

OnBoard is a volunteer-led nonprofit that connects talented individuals with organizations seeking to increase diversity on their boards and committees by expanding their governance capacity and enlisting women, people of color, and other underrepresented populations.

The event blends aspects of a job fair and speed dating to match potential members and organizations. Attendees can meet with representatives from their choice of a half-dozen or more organizations. The nonprofits’ representatives will discuss their history, mission, and goals, as well as their desired qualities in potential board members. Attendees can ask questions and share their interests and skills to make a potential match. A buzzer helps to keep things moving, limiting meetings to 10 minutes. Participants will also enjoy networking opportunities and free hors d’oeuvres.

“Our goal is to offer organizations a larger and more diverse pool of excellent candidates for their boards. We create new relationships for both the individuals and the organizations who will benefit from each other’s resources and experience,” said attorney Ellen Freyman, OnBoard founder.

This year, Leadership of Pioneer Valley (LPV) is partnering with OnBoard as a co-presenter of the event. LPV has built a network of emerging leaders to address the challenges and opportunities of the region, combining both classroom and hands-on, experiential learning at locations throughout the Valley.

Get On Board! organizers expect about 50 organizations and 150 to 200 individuals at the event, which is free and open to members of the public who would like to volunteer on a board. There is a small $100 fee for participating nonprofit organizations. Attendees and nonprofits looking to register can visit diversityonboard.net. Organizers are also seeking sponsors for the event, and those interested can e-mail Freyman at [email protected].