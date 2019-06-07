Renew Window Cleaning’s Melody Edwards Honored Guest at Italian Trade Show

NORTHAMPTON — Melody Edwards, owner of Renew Window Cleaning, was selected by the Italian Trade Agency to attend the Pulire Trade Show as a U.S. delegate and honored guest. The show, the largest professional cleaning-industry trade show in Italy, was held last month at the Veronafiere Exhibition Centre in Verona.

Edwards was chosen for her creativity and professionalism during her 25-year involvement with the industry, and for her passion for promoting women in this often-male-driven industry. The event was sponsored by the Italian government and organized to give U.S. companies the opportunity to network and meet with leading Italian manufacturers. There were 300 exhibitors and over 17,000 visitors.

Edwards was raised in the Pioneer Valley, and after graduating high school, she started cleaning windows to save money for a trip to Europe. During that trip, her plans to visit Italy fell through. Now, 25 years later, she was able to go. Among the highlights of this trip was “interacting with delegates from other countries,” she said, noting that she was joined by delegates from South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Canada, and Turkey. “And I got to give input on product development. I love giving input. I made contacts and connections. It was Italy — how could it not be fun?”