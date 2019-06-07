Manufacturing Association to Host Event at STCC with U.S. Rep. Richard Neal

SPRINGFIELD — Representatives of manufacturing companies in Western Mass. will host a workforce-development discussion on Monday, June 10 at Springfield Technical Community College featuring U.S. Rep. Richard Neal as keynote speaker.

The event, scheduled for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the seventh floor of Scibelli Hall at STCC, will feature panel discussions on workforce development and how to do business with defense contractors. Recruiters from General Dynamics in Pittsfield will be on hand to talk to any STCC students or graduates about careers at their company.

Members of the Western Mass. chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Assoc., a group that promotes the precision-manufacturing industry, can attend for free. There is a $10 fee for non-members to cover expenses. A continental breakfast will be served.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for ‘WMNTMA’ or ‘STCC.’