Resinate Inc. Opens Second Dispensary in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON — Resinate Inc. — a locally owned and operated, vertically integrated cannabis company — opened its second retail location at 110 Pleasant St. in Northampton on Nov. 20.

“We are very excited to serve the community of Northampton,” Resinate founder and CEO Peter DeCaro said. “We feel it is a perfect match. Northampton is rich in culture, arts, music, and all the things that create and enrich community. Resinate was founded on the principle of unity, that people from all walks of life can benefit from medical and adult-use cannabis to improve their overall wellness.”

Resinate, which also has a facility in Worcester, is opening its second location during an unprecedented period with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will strictly adhere to CDC and Commonwealth guidelines to keep its staff and patrons healthy. Resinate Northampton offers online pre-ordering, in-store pickup, and limited parking. Additional parking is available at the E.J. Gare parking garage and the Armory lot. Metered on-street parking is also available.

For more information about Resinate, product offerings, and dispensary hours and locations, visit www.iresinate.com or e-mail [email protected].