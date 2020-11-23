Local College Students Compete for $150 in Online Grinspoon Pitch Contest

AGAWAM — The Grinspoon Entrepreneurship Initiative’s first online, fully remote regional pitch competition took place on Nov. 17. Twenty-one students from area colleges delivered 60-second pitches to an audience of their peers in Zoom breakout rooms. After a popular vote, four finalists were selected to receive $50 each.

Next came the final competition. Winning the grand prize and a total of $150 was Jenny Jung, a junior at Amherst College.

Her idea is PressBeta, a beta-testing platform for independent game developers to be connected to beta testers for $59 per month. Passionate gamers can test out interesting, pre-launch games and give feedback in exchange for limited, early access.

Harold Grinspoon, founder of the Grinspoon Entrepreneurship Initiative, joined the Zoom call with some pointed advice for the aspiring entrepreneurs. “Entrepreneurship is about how you process your thoughts,” he said. “We encourage you to stay with your skills as an entrepreneur.”