Restaurants to Support Cancer Care and Research at Chefs for Jimmy on Jan. 24

SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, the Student Prince & the Fort Restaurant will join nearly 30 other restaurants to participate in the 30th annual Chefs for Jimmy at Chez Josef in Agawam. Chefs for Jimmy is an annual fundraising event that, since 1990, has raised more than $1.8 million for adult and pediatric cancer care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston.

Chefs for Jimmy offers a delicious way to raise funds because it features dishes created by more than 30 chefs from 30 different local restaurants. It’s a fun culinary tasting tour, and the event also includes an ‘opportunity drawing’ and a silent auction. The theme for 2020 to be reflected in the décor and the food presentation is “one night of peace, love, and food”.

Andy Yee, managing partner of the Student Prince & the Fort, is a member of the Jimmy Fund committee, along with Danielle Veronesi, Marketing director of Peter Pan Bus Lines. Both are members of the Bean Restaurant Group. “We didn’t think twice about joining Chefs for Jimmy,” Yee said. “We can’t wait to prepare our special dishes for everyone to try, and it’s a great night to socialize and enjoy the area’s most delicious fare. Cancer research and treatment is near and dear to our hearts. Please help us raise money for the Jimmy Fund.”

Added Veronesi, “it’s an important event, and we need the support of our entire community to make this year the best ever. We thank you in advance, and we hope you join us for one night of peace, love, and food.”

Participating restaurants will include 350 Grill, Burgundy Brook Café, Cerrato’s Pastry Shop, the Chandler Steakhouse, Chez Josef, Dana’s Main Street Tavern, Delaney’s Grill & the Mick, Elegant Affairs, Fazio’s Ristorante, Johnny’s Tavern, Leone’s Restaurant, Longmeadow Country Club, Max’s Tavern, Murphy’s Pub, Nadim’s Downtown, Nina’s Cookies, Nosh Restaurant & Café, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, Pierce Brothers Coffee Roasters, Pintu’s Indian Restaurant, Rondeau’s Dairy Bar, Shortstop Bar & Grill, the Starting Gate at GreatHorse, Steaming Tender, Storrowton Tavern Restaurant & Carriage House, the Student Prince & the Fort, Tekoa Country Club, Tokyo Asian Cuisine, and Tucker’s Restaurant.