Florence Bank Hires Andre Motulski as Controller

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has hired Andre Motulski as assistant vice president and controller in the Finance department.

Prior to joining Florence Bank, Motulski had served as a financial-institution examiner at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. He studied at Central Connecticut State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Additionally, he earned a designation as a commissioned risk management examiner.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Andre Motulski to our Florence Bank family,” President and CEO John Heaps Jr. said. “He has an impressive background, and we feel he’s the ideal candidate to take on the role of controller. I know we will be seeing excellent results from him in the years to come, and I look forward to watching his success.”