Richard P. Garmany Fund Donates $15,000 for MOSSO Event

SPRINGFIELD — The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will be the lead sponsor of the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, MOSSO, celebration of the music of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

On June 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Springfield Symphony Hall, the Sondheim Celebration, conducted by Tim Stella, will feature Broadway stars Hugh Panaro, Lisa Vroman, Ron Raines, and Florence Lacey.

“MOSSO has come a long way since our first concert on the steps of Springfield Symphony Hall last year,” said Beth Welty, MOSSO chair. “We needed to develop an organization that would provide work opportunities for its professional musicians, because the Springfield Symphony Orchestra paused its performances in March, 2020. MOSSO formally received nonprofit status and that enabled us to produce full-scale orchestral and chamber music performances. We appreciate the Richard P. Garmany Fund’s commitment to live, professional, and quality orchestral performances in Springfield. This funding allows MOSSO to present the first of two orchestral summer concerts in downtown Springfield. We haven’t had summer orchestral concerts in Springfield in decades.”

The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has been a major sponsor of arts and cultural programming in the region. Richard P. Garmany died in 2008. He was a frequent audience member at many concerts throughout the region.

MOSSO’s Summer Concerts continue with the return of Maestro Kevin Rhodes on July 21, in a MOSSO Benefit Concert of light classics and music of John Williams. Violinist Yevgeny Kutik, whose two prior solo appearances in Springfield were met with great acclaim, will perform select pieces.

Tickets for both concerts, priced $60, $45, $25, and $10, are on sale at: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.