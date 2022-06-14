Link to Libraries, Wellfleet, White Lion to Host Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD – Link to Libraries, Wellfleet and White Lion Brewing Company announced that they will be hosting a fundraising event at White Lion Brewing Company in Springfield on June 21 at 5 p.m., to toast the official start of summer and to raise much needed funds to purchase books for underserved children and families across the region.

There will be food, live music and raffle prizes at the event. Proceeds from the sale of a signature “Cool Cats Shandy,” sponsored by Wellfleet and brewed by White Lion Brewing Company, will be donated to Link to Libraries. “Cool Cats Shandy” will also be available for purchase at outlets in Western Mass.

“Link to Libraries is so grateful to Wellfleet and to White Lion for hosting this fabulous event that is not only fun but also to raise much needed funds to help ensure that underserved children in our region have access to the books they so desperately need,” said Laurie Flynn, president and CEO of Link to Libraries. “Our community is still reeling from the devastating impact COVID had on literacy, which means getting books into the hands of children is more important than ever.”

Drew DiGiorgio, Wellfleet’s President and CEO added, “this is a fun and innovative way to partner with Link to Libraries and work with the team at White Lion, who do so much to help our community. At Wellfleet, we treasure the opportunity to give back by supporting organizations like Link to Libraries, which increases access to books and fosters a love of reading among Springfield schoolchildren — something so important to a child’s success in school and in life.”

Link to Libraries is the largest regional distributor of books to underserved youth across Western Mass. The new books that Link to Libraries provides are gifts that enable children, many of whom have never owned a book before, to begin building a home library. To date, Link to Libraries has donated more than 750,000 new books to local children and school libraries. Link to Libraries sponsors 75 schools in need throughout Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.