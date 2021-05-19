Riley Home Realty Launches Full-service Agency

CHICOPEE — Riley Home Realty announced the launch of its Chicopee-based, full-service real-estate agency. This family-owned and -operated agency will offer residents in the surrounding Western Mass. communities a comprehensive suite of services delivered with expert guidance from a team of dedicated agents.

Riley Home Realty services include listing homes for sale, working with home buyers, managing rental properties and listing rental properties, and property management.

It was a dream of members of the Riley family to work together to help others realize home and real-estate ownership, the company noted. “Our family-owned and -operated agency is built on the values we as a family embody. We are with each other every step of the way. Our clients get that same dedication and commitment when they work with us. When you work with Riley Home Realty, you’re family.”

The ribbon cutting for the Chicopee office, located at 621 Grattan St., will take place on Thursday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m.