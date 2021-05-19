Nancy Creed Elected President of MACCE Board of Directors

SPRINGFIELD — Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, has been elected president of the Massachusetts Assoc. of Chamber of Commerce Executives (MACCE) through 2022. MACCE is a Massachusetts-based organization that offers resources and networking opportunities to its member chamber of commerce professionals across the Commonwealth.

Creed has amassed more than 25 years of strategic alliance building, communications, public relations, media relations, and government and community outreach experience. She has served as president of the Springfield Regional Chamber since 2016. Prior to becoming chamber president, she served as vice president of Marketing and Communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, is certified in nonprofit organization management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management, and is a 2000 graduate of the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Leadership Institute.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as president of the MACCE board and look forward to connecting with fellow chamber professionals to provide information, education, and peer experiences to help them grow, learn, and succeed,” she said.

Creed has served in a variety of capacities on the MACCE board, including Region 1 vice president, secretary, and vice president.