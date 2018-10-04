Rock Paper City to Host Children’s Business Fair on Oct. 6

HOLYOKE — Rock Paper City, a new nonprofit organization in Holyoke, will host Children’s Business Fair, an educational and fun event, on Saturday, Oct. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage State Park, 221 Appleton St., Holyoke. The event is part of Celebrate Holyoke, which runs from Friday through Sunday at Heritage State Park.

“The Children’s Business Fair will consist of several kid-run pop-up shops,” according to Lhea Destromp, founder of Rock Paper City. “The event is designed to teach kids about being an entrepreneur, including having them plan how to pay back their parents who helped them purchase supplies and register for the event. It’s a real-world introduction for kids to the risks and rewards of running a business, set in a fun and supportive environment that will get them excited about being in business for themselves.”

Rock Paper City is planning additional Children’s Business Fair events, with the next one planned for December at Mill 180 Park in Easthampton.

For additional information, including how to register for a Children’s Business Fair, call Lhea Destromp at (413) 277-5844 or visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org/pioneervalley.