Mayhew Tools Welcomes Lam Nguyen to Basque Plastics Division

TURNERS FALLS — Mayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools) has selected Lam Nguyen to fill the role of plant manager at the company’s Basque Plastics Division in Westminster. With more than a decade of manufacturing leadership and operational expertise, Nguyen will oversee the plant’s daily operations while simultaneously improving overall operational efficiency and productivity.

Nguyen, whom will report to Mayhew Tools President John Lawless, has a proven track record for implementing lean operational techniques that result in significant cost savings while increasing yield and quality. His managerial responsibilities will include, but not be limited to: production, workflow, automation, quality control assurance, purchasing, raw materials management, assembly, maintenance, and strategic planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lam to our team,” said John Lawless, president of Mayhew Tools. “His field-proven success, lean operational practices, and leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in ensuring our Basque Plastics Division runs smoothly and efficiently.”

Before joining Mayhew Tools, Nguyen spent seven years as vice president of Manufacturing for Advanced Cable Ties Inc. Prior to that, he was plant manager and general foreman for same Gardner-based company, spending more than 18 years there overall. Nguyen holds an associate degree in business management from Quinsigamond Community College and boasts several certifications, including Six Sigma, CSP600 Lean Manufacturing, JIT, Industrial Electric, Project Management, and Scientific Injection Molding, to name a few.

“I am very excited to be joining the Mayhew Tools team,” Nguyen said. “I know quality and craftmanship are synonymous with the Mayhew brand, and I look forward to ensuring those characteristics are upheld throughout the plastics-manufacturing operations and a valuable part of our team’s culture.”