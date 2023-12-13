Rocky’s Ace Hardware Invites Customers to Round Up for Pets This Month

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 48 locations in nine states, has launched its 13th annual campaign supporting animal shelters. Through the Round Up for Pets fundraiser, which extends through Sunday, Dec. 31, customers are asked to round up their purchase total to the next dollar. The difference will be donated to local animal shelters.

“Our pets bring so much joy to our lives, and many of the people on our team have adopted from local shelters over the years,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President and CEO Rocco Falcone II said. “We’re honored to support the work being done to provide these animals with love and care while they wait to find their forever homes.”

Participating Rocky’s locations include the stores on Island Pond Road and Liberty Street in Springfield and the stores in Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley.

Local shelters that will benefit from the year’s round-up include the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center and Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield, and Westfield Animal Control and Shelter.

“It warms our hearts to be able to make a difference for these animals, especially at a time when they are more likely to be forgotten,” Falcone said. “We are lucky to have such generous customers who allow us to make this happen, and we are grateful for their support.”