Nathan Bill’s to Host Hockey for Heroes Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m., Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant will host a celebrity bartending fundraiser to support the Hockey for Heroes Foundation in its mission to help first responders in need.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Hockey for Heroes Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the families of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

“Nathan Bill’s is a strong partner in the community, and is a well-known supporter of our military servicemen and women, as well as local police, fire, and first responders,” said Evan Donermeyer of the Hockey for Heroes Foundation. “We’re very grateful for their support.”

The celebrity bartending lineup includes Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi; Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood; Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi; an array of area politicians, including state representatives and Springfield mayoral staff; as well as various local business owners.